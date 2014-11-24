* China cuts interest rates for first time in over 2 years * Iron ore fell below $70/tonne on Friday, lowest since June 2009 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Chinese steel and iron ore futures advanced on Monday after China cut interest rates for the first time in more than two years in a bid to shore up activity in the world's No. 2 economy. China's rate cut reflects a change of course by Beijing and the central bank, opting for more drastic action to stabilise an economy that continued to show signs of a slowdown following modest measures. By stimulating economic activity, a rate cut should underpin Chinese demand for raw materials, although the impact on commodity prices appears limited with oil and metals either steady or trading lower after rising on Friday when Beijing announced the cut. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent to 476 yuan ($78) a tonne, off a session high of 482 yuan. Spot iron ore is at a more than five-year low. "Rate cuts in China are likely to boost activity over the longer term, especially if these initial cuts turn out to the first in a series," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. "However, at this stage, cheaper borrowing rates will need to overcome the natural caution that flows through an economy when the property market is oversupplied and housing prices are falling." The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.9 percent to 2,458 yuan a tonne. Spot iron ore prices fell below $70 a tonne on Friday for the first time since June 2009, extending this year's rout that has slashed prices by 48 percent amid a well supplied market. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $69.80 a tonne, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. The price dropped 7.6 percent last week, its deepest weekly decline since losing more than 10 percent in May last year. Iron ore futures traded on the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> failed to get a boost from China's rate action, with the December and January contracts weaker in early deals. While the rate cut might provide some initial support to commodities, ANZ Bank said China's "weak domestic demand and tight credit conditions will likely continue to weigh on sentiment." Rebar and iron ore prices at 0202 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2458 +22.00 +0.90 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 476 +5.00 +1.06 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 70.76 -0.74 -1.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.8 -0.20 -0.29 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.31 -0.66 -0.93 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1324 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)