SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures finished nearly flat on Monday as optimism brought on by
China's first interest rate cut in more than two years failed to
sustain an early morning rally.
While the rate cut should support efforts by Beijing to
shore up activity in the world's No. 2 economy, it is unlikely
to have an immediate impact on China's steel sector as demand
slows during winter.
"Rate cuts in China are likely to boost activity over the
longer term, especially if these initial cuts turn out to the
first in a series," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets in Sydney.
"However, at this stage, cheaper borrowing rates will need
to overcome the natural caution that flows through an economy
when the property market is oversupplied and housing prices are
falling."
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed 0.2 percent lower at 470 yuan ($77) a tonne,
after hitting a session high of 482 yuan.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed little changed at 2,437 yuan a tonne,
after rising as high as 2,479 yuan.
The boost from China's rate cut on other commodities also
appeared fleeting, with oil prices off session highs and base
metals trading lower.
Spot iron ore prices fell below $70 a tonne on Friday for
the first time since June 2009, extending this year's rout that
has slashed prices by 48 percent amid a well supplied market.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $69.80 a
tonne, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.
The price dropped 7.6 percent last week, its deepest weekly
decline since losing more than 10 percent in May last year.
Iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange also weakened on
Monday, with the January contract trading just above
$70 a tonne.
While the rate cut might provide some initial support to
commodities, ANZ Bank said China's "weak domestic demand and
tight credit conditions will likely continue to weigh on
sentiment."
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0713 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2437 +1.00 +0.04
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 470 -1.00 -0.21
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 70.76 -0.74 -1.03
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.80 -0.20 -0.29
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.31 -0.66 -0.93
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1361 Chinese yuan)
