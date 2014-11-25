* Chinese rate cut fails to spur optimism in glut-hit market * Piles more pressure on benchmark spot, holding at 5-yr low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Chinese iron ore futures tumbled more than 3 percent to a record low on Tuesday as Beijing's interest rate cut failed to spur optimism in a market hit hard this year by excess supply. The most traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 2.5 percent at 464 yuan ($76) a tonne at 0244 GMT after touching 461 yuan earlier. The low was the weakest level for a most active contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures in October 2013 and piles more pressure on benchmark spot prices that are hovering at their lowest level since 2009. Iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> also retreated. China's first interest rate cut in more than two years, announced late on Friday, helped iron ore prices stabilise on Monday but that proved short-lived. Analysts say the rate cut is unlikely to have an immediate impact on China's massive steel sector as demand, mainly from the steel-intensive construction sector, slows during winter. "We're seeing very slow trades for spot cargoes. I think some sellers are also holding back and getting reluctant to accept the low prices," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $70 a tonne on Monday after falling to $69.80 in the previous session, its weakest since June 2009, based on data from The Steel Index. "Iron ore markets remain conflicted, with oversupply from seaborne markets and falling home prices in China dominating sentiment," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Iron ore is the worst-performing industrial commodity with a year-to-date loss of 48 percent. Those losses deepened last week after data showing a further decline in Chinese home prices. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2433 -23.00 -0.94 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 464 -12.00 -2.52 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 69.38 -0.33 -0.47 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 70 +0.20 +0.29 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.42 +0.11 +0.16 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1395 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)