* Spot iron ore back below $70/tonne, lowest since June 2009
* Iron ore port stocks in China up for third straight week
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Iron ore futures in China
steadied near all-time lows on Wednesday amid a persistent
supply glut that has nearly halved spot prices this year as they
sank further to their lowest level since 2009.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was little changed at 462 yuan ($75) a tonne by 0310
GMT, after falling as much as 3.6 percent to 459 yuan on
Tuesday. It was the lowest for a most-active contract since the
bourse launched Dalian futures in October 2013.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2 percent to $68.60
a tonne on Tuesday, its lowest since June 2009, according to the
Steel Index.
It was the second time in three sessions that iron ore fell
below $70 after breaching that level on Friday. The price has
dropped 49 percent this year.
Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said "a glut of material
from Western Australia and Brazil leaves producers at the mercy
of Chinese buyers, buyers who are more than happy to sit on the
sidelines and purchase material on an ongoing basis in the face
of sluggish (steel) demand".
"With the winter months approaching we could see this
fundamental imbalance exacerbated as construction activity
slows, putting further downward pressure on end-user demand."
The construction sector accounts for around half of China's
steel demand.
Rebar futures in Shanghai were little changed at
2,440 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, not far above a record low of
2,417 yuan touched last week.
China's first interest rate cut in more than two years, in
effect since last weekend, did little to boost iron ore and
steel prices with analysts doubting the move would perk up
demand during the winter lull.
Kamal said the downward pressure on iron ore prices could
stay for the rest of the year as Chinese steel mills try to keep
their raw material inventories low during the winter months.
Stocks of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose for
a third straight week to 109.3 million tonnes as of Nov. 21
SH-TOT-IRONINV, up 550,000 tonnes from the previous week, data
from industry consultancy SteelHome showed.
The port stocks are up 26 percent this year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0310 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2440 +4.00 +0.16
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 462 -1.00 -0.22
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 67.6 -0.40 -0.59
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.6 -1.40 -2.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.58 -0.84 -1.19
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1345 Chinese yuan)
