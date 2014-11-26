* Spot iron ore back below $70/tonne, lowest since June 2009

* Iron ore port stocks in China up for third straight week (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Iron ore futures in China rebounded on Wednesday after touching a record low earlier on pressure from a persistent supply glut that has nearly halved spot prices this year as they sank further to their lowest level since 2009.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 0.9 percent at 467 yuan ($76) a tonne, after falling to 458 yuan, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures in October 2013. The contract fell as much as 3.6 percent on Tuesday.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2 percent to $68.60 a tonne on Tuesday, its lowest since June 2009, according to the Steel Index.

It was the second time in three sessions that iron ore fell below $70 after breaching that level on Friday. The price has dropped 49 percent this year.

Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said "a glut of material from Western Australia and Brazil leaves producers at the mercy of Chinese buyers, buyers who are more than happy to sit on the sidelines and purchase material on an ongoing basis in the face of sluggish (steel) demand".

"With the winter months approaching we could see this fundamental imbalance exacerbated as construction activity slows, putting further downward pressure on end-user demand."

The construction sector accounts for around half of China's steel demand.

Rebar futures in Shanghai closed half a percent higher at 2,448 yuan a tonne, but not far above a record low of 2,417 yuan touched last week.

China's first interest rate cut in more than two years, in effect since last weekend, did little to boost iron ore and steel prices with analysts doubting the move would perk up demand during the winter lull.

Kamal said the downward pressure on iron ore prices could stay for the rest of the year as Chinese steel mills try to keep their raw material inventories low during the winter months.

Stocks of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose for a third straight week to 109.3 million tonnes as of Nov. 21 SH-TOT-IRONINV, up 550,000 tonnes from the previous week, data from industry consultancy SteelHome showed.

The port stocks are up 26 percent this year.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0705 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2448 +12.00 +0.49 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 467 +4.00 +0.86 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 66.96 -1.04 -1.53 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.6 -1.40 -2.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.58 -0.84 -1.19 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.1332 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju Dwarakanath)