* Iron ore spot prices rise to $70/T, boosted by futures * Gains seen short-lived due to continued oversupply SHANGHAI, Nov 28 Chinese iron ore futures rose for the third consecutive day on Friday as investors covered short positions and the market was set for its first weekly rise in four, but analysts doubted the rally would go far since fundamentals had not changed. The most traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.3 percent to 485 yuan ($78.9) by 0331 GMT. Even so, the price has lost about 9 percent this month. A persistent supply glut and slower demand from top consumer China are expected to weigh on prices of the raw material, even though the strong rebound in futures has helped suppliers sell cargoes at $70 a tonne, up from $68-69 a tonne. "Without any changes to fundamentals for the recovery, the rally could be largely short-covering following recent heavy selling," ANZ Bank said in a research note. "Negative sentiment will continue to plague seaborne iron ore markets until we see sustained supply-side discipline." Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.5 percent to $69.7 a tonne on Thursday, the biggest daily rise in over a month, according to the Steel Index. Following the steelmaking raw material, rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2 percent to 2,539 yuan a tonne by 0331GMT. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2539 +51.00 +2.05 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 485 +11.00 +2.32 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 70.57 +0.63 +0.90 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.7 +1.70 +2.50 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.98 +1.49 +2.18 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1451 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Alan Raybould)