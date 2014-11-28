* Iron ore spot prices rise to $70/T, boosted by futures
* Gains seen short-lived due to continued oversupply
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 Chinese iron ore futures rose
for the third consecutive day on Friday as investors covered
short positions and the market was set for its first weekly rise
in four, but analysts doubted the rally would go far since
fundamentals had not changed.
The most traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 2.3 percent to 485 yuan
($78.9) by 0331 GMT. Even so, the price has lost about 9 percent
this month.
A persistent supply glut and slower demand from top consumer
China are expected to weigh on prices of the raw material, even
though the strong rebound in futures has helped suppliers sell
cargoes at $70 a tonne, up from $68-69 a tonne.
"Without any changes to fundamentals for the recovery, the
rally could be largely short-covering following recent heavy
selling," ANZ Bank said in a research note.
"Negative sentiment will continue to plague seaborne iron
ore markets until we see sustained supply-side discipline."
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.5 percent to
$69.7 a tonne on Thursday, the biggest daily rise in over a
month, according to the Steel Index.
Following the steelmaking raw material, rebar futures on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2 percent to 2,539
yuan a tonne by 0331GMT.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0331 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2539 +51.00 +2.05
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 485 +11.00 +2.32
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 70.57 +0.63 +0.90
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.7 +1.70 +2.50
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.98 +1.49 +2.18
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1451 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Alan
Raybould)