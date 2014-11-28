* Iron ore spot prices rise to $70/T, boosted by futures * Gains seen short-lived due to continued oversupply (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, Nov 28 Chinese iron ore futures rose for the third consecutive day on Friday as investors covered short positions and the market posted its first weekly rise in four, but analysts doubted the rally would go far since fundamentals had not changed. The most traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.3 percent to 485 yuan ($78.9) by close, but it has fallen by around 9 percent this month. A persistent supply glut and slower demand from top consumer China are expected to weigh on prices of the steelmaking raw material even though a strong rebound in futures has helped suppliers sell cargoes at $70 a tonne, up from $68-69 a tonne. "Without any changes to fundamentals for the recovery, the rally could be largely short-covering following recent heavy selling," ANZ Bank said in a research note. "Negative sentiment will continue to plague seaborne iron ore markets until we see sustained supply-side discipline." Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.5 percent to $69.70 a tonne on Thursday, the biggest daily rise in over a month, according to the Steel Index. Iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> rebounded 1.4 percent to $70.92 a tonne. Rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2.4 percent to close at 2,548 yuan. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2548 +60.00 +2.41 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 485 +11.00 +2.32 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 70.92 +0.98 +1.40 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.70 +1.70 +2.50 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.98 +1.49 +2.18 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1451 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)