By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Iron ore futures in China
dropped on Monday, ending a three-day rally after surveys
showing the country's manufacturing activity slowed to
multi-month lows, further evidence of weakness in the world's
second-biggest economy.
The surveys gave investors another excuse to sell risky
assets and the commodities sell-off continued, with oil
extending a months-long rout and copper sliding to its weakest
since 2010.
The HSBC/Markit China Purchasing Managers' Index hit a
six-month low of 50 in November and a separate government
reading put the PMI at just above 50, the lowest in eight
months.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 1.2 percent at 479 yuan ($78) a tonne by 0249
GMt, after falling to 470 yuan earlier.
Iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> also
retreated, with the January contract sliding more than
2 percent.
Demand for spot iron ore cargoes in China was lean as winter
slows construction activity, trimming steel consumption, traders
said.
"The temperature dropped very fast this weekend in Shanghai
and it's even colder in the northern part of China. We're
getting feedback from mills that sales remain weak," said an
iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was up 10 cents at $69.80 a tonne on
Friday, according to The Steel Index.
Iron ore gained nearly $2 on Thursday after falling to $68
in the previous session, its lowest since June 2009.
Expectations that China may move further to stimulate a
slowing economy have helped sentiment in the iron ore and steel
sector, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note.
"However, benefits from such moves may not spill over into
the steel sector, with credit conditions set to remain tight for
steel mills for some time," ANZ said.
After months of more modest stimulus measures, China
unexpectedly cut interest rates on Nov. 21, stepping up efforts
to support the economy as it heads towards its slowest expansion
in nearly a quarter of a century.
A decline in iron ore stockpiles at China's ports helped
limit losses in futures. The inventory of imported iron ore at
major Chinese ports dropped 1.75 million tonnes to 107.55
million as of Nov. 28, after a three-week increase, data from
industry consultancy SteelHome showed.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0249 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2529 -13.00 -0.51
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 479 -6.00 -1.24
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 69.9 -1.57 -2.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.8 +0.10 +0.14
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.32 +1.34 +1.91
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1474 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)