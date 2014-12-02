* China, Singapore iron ore futures gain; off session highs
* Spot iron ore fell to $68 last week, weakest since June
2009
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Iron ore recovered to trade
above $70 a tonne after a drop to 5-1/2-year lows encouraged
some buyers of spot cargoes in China, although the longer-term
outlook for the commodity remains hazy amid a supply glut and
weak Chinese property sector.
"It is difficult to identify any factors that are supportive
of iron ore prices in the near term," Atul Lele, chief
investment officer at investment firm Deltec International
Group, said in a report.
"While recent Chinese monetary stimulus should be welcomed,
the question remains as to whether it will be supportive of
property markets and iron ore prices. And even then, supportive,
rather than stimulatory, is the most likely outcome at this
stage," Lele said.
Deltec estimates the property sector accounts for around 40
percent of China's steel consumption.
China's interest rate cut on Nov. 21 was unlikely to be a
big lift to domestic property developers as sales slip and banks
rein in lending to the sector.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose more than 1 percent to $70.60 a
tonne on Monday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.
The steelmaking commodity fell to $68 last week, its weakest
since June 2009.
A supply glut stoked by big, low-cost miners that boosted
output at a time when the Chinese economy was slowing has
slashed iron ore prices by more than 47 percent this year.
"Iron ore has experienced significant cyclical declines to
date, however more permanent structural declines are likely as
we move into 2015," said Lele.
Iron ore futures in China and Singapore <0#SZZF:>
rose on Tuesday, although prices have come off session highs.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2520 -5.00 -0.20
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 482 +4.00 +0.84
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 69.61 +0.64 +0.93
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 70.6 +0.80 +1.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.11 -0.21 -0.29
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
