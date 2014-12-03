* Weak Chinese steel demand may continue on slow construction-ANZ * Spot iron ore back below $70, near 5-1/2-year low * Iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland to China drop By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Chinese steel and iron ore futures dropped on Wednesday amid worries steel demand in the world's top consumer may remain weak as construction activity slows during winter. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 2,505 yuan ($407) a tonne by midday after falling to as low as 2,492 yuan. ANZ Bank said the "market remained bearish on steel prices" after China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the steel sector dropped 2.7 percentage points from October to 43.3 in November. China's headline PMI released on Monday showed growth in its manufacturing sector slowed in November. "Weakness in demand is likely to continue as domestic growth in construction activity slows and exports are hammered by anti-dumping investigations from India, Brazil and the U.S.," ANZ said in a note. China's steel exports reached a record 8.55 million tonnes in October as mills tried to sell more overseas amid slower demand at home. Exports may hit an all-time high of more than 80 million tonnes this year, the China Iron and Steel Association said in October. But rising exports have sparked friction with other countries, triggering accusations that Chinese mills were taking advantage of an export rebate scheme to sell surplus steel cheaply. The May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to 476 yuan a tonne. The slump in iron ore prices this year has been fuelled in part by Chinese speculators who built up huge short positions on the Dalian exchange, in the process giving China the pricing power it has long craved. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $69.70 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. Iron ore dropped to $68 last week, its lowest since June 2009, and has lost 48 percent of its value this year. Australian shipments of iron ore to China from Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne trade, fell 8.5 percent in November from a near-record high in October. The fall "likely reflects weaker demand after steel mills in Hebei cut steel output for cleaner air ahead of the APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation) conference" in Beijing, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0352 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2505 -15.00 -0.60 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 476 -3.00 -0.63 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.7 -0.90 -1.27 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.67 -0.44 -0.62 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1504 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)