* Weak Chinese steel demand may continue on slow
construction-ANZ
* Spot iron ore back below $70, near 5-1/2-year low
* Iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland to China
drop
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures dropped on Wednesday amid worries steel demand in the
world's top consumer may remain weak as construction activity
slows during winter.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 2,505 yuan
($407) a tonne by midday after falling to as low as 2,492 yuan.
ANZ Bank said the "market remained bearish on steel prices"
after China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
steel sector dropped 2.7 percentage points from October to 43.3
in November.
China's headline PMI released on Monday showed growth in its
manufacturing sector slowed in November.
"Weakness in demand is likely to continue as domestic growth
in construction activity slows and exports are hammered by
anti-dumping investigations from India, Brazil and the U.S.,"
ANZ said in a note.
China's steel exports reached a record 8.55 million tonnes
in October as mills tried to sell more overseas amid slower
demand at home. Exports may hit an all-time high of more than 80
million tonnes this year, the China Iron and Steel Association
said in October.
But rising exports have sparked friction with other
countries, triggering accusations that Chinese mills were taking
advantage of an export rebate scheme to sell surplus steel
cheaply.
The May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
slipped 0.6 percent to 476 yuan a tonne.
The slump in iron ore prices this year has been fuelled in
part by Chinese speculators who built up huge short positions on
the Dalian exchange, in the process giving China the pricing
power it has long craved.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $69.70 a tonne
on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. Iron ore dropped to
$68 last week, its lowest since June 2009, and has lost 48
percent of its value this year.
Australian shipments of iron ore to China from Port Hedland,
which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne trade, fell
8.5 percent in November from a near-record high in October.
The fall "likely reflects weaker demand after steel mills in
Hebei cut steel output for cleaner air ahead of the APEC (Asia
Pacific Economic Cooperation) conference" in Beijing,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0352 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2505 -15.00 -0.60
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 476 -3.00 -0.63
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.7 -0.90 -1.27
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.67 -0.44 -0.62
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1504 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)