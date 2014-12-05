* Traders, mills not seen restocking
* CISA says iron ore prices unlikely to surge
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Chinese iron ore futures fell on
Friday, with steel mills and traders reluctant to restock the
raw material in an oversupplied market.
The May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
had slipped 0.4 percent to 488 yuan ($79) a tonne by
the midday break.
While it remained on track for a second weekly rise after
some investors covered short positions earlier in the week,
traders and analysts said downward pressure looked set to
dominate.
"Some big traders that I've visited this week remained very
cautious and have no intention of building up any stocks, as
they do not expect any rally ahead," said Jin Tao, an analyst
with Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai.
Prices of 61.5-percent Australian Pilbara fines stood at
about 500 yuan a tonne this week, up 10 yuan from last week,
according to data from Custeel.com.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI surged 2.3 percent to $71.1 a tonne
on Thursday, following a climb in futures. It has fallen 47
percent so far this year.
A large number of Chinese steel mills are struggling with
shrinking profits and drying credit as the economy in the
world's top consumer of steel and iron ore slows.
Big steel mills have seen their average profit ratio reach
as low as 0.75 percent over the first 10 months of this year,
the China Iron & Steel Association said in a report on Friday.
"Steel demand is set to slow down in winter months, while
iron ore inventories at ports stay above 100 million tonnes, so
iron ore prices are expected to fluctuate within a small range,"
it said.
The most-traded rebar futures for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to 2,557 yuan a
tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2557 -6.00 -0.23
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 488 -2.00 -0.41
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 69.81 -0.52 -0.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 71.1 +1.60 +2.30
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.25 +2.00 +2.89
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1527 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)