* Traders, mills not seen restocking * CISA says iron ore prices unlikely to surge SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Chinese iron ore futures fell on Friday, with steel mills and traders reluctant to restock the raw material in an oversupplied market. The May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had slipped 0.4 percent to 488 yuan ($79) a tonne by the midday break. While it remained on track for a second weekly rise after some investors covered short positions earlier in the week, traders and analysts said downward pressure looked set to dominate. "Some big traders that I've visited this week remained very cautious and have no intention of building up any stocks, as they do not expect any rally ahead," said Jin Tao, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai. Prices of 61.5-percent Australian Pilbara fines stood at about 500 yuan a tonne this week, up 10 yuan from last week, according to data from Custeel.com. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI surged 2.3 percent to $71.1 a tonne on Thursday, following a climb in futures. It has fallen 47 percent so far this year. A large number of Chinese steel mills are struggling with shrinking profits and drying credit as the economy in the world's top consumer of steel and iron ore slows. Big steel mills have seen their average profit ratio reach as low as 0.75 percent over the first 10 months of this year, the China Iron & Steel Association said in a report on Friday. "Steel demand is set to slow down in winter months, while iron ore inventories at ports stay above 100 million tonnes, so iron ore prices are expected to fluctuate within a small range," it said. The most-traded rebar futures for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to 2,557 yuan a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2557 -6.00 -0.23 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 488 -2.00 -0.41 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 69.81 -0.52 -0.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 71.1 +1.60 +2.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.25 +2.00 +2.89 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1527 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)