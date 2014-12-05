* Traders, mills not seen restocking * CISA says iron ore prices unlikely to surge (Updates prices) Dec 5 Chinese iron ore futures were steady on Friday, but the outlook remains shaky as steel mills and traders are reluctant to restock in an oversupplied market. The May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed little changed at 491 yuan a tonne. While it rose for the second consecutive week after some investors covered short positions earlier in the week, traders and analysts said downward pressure looked set to dominate. "Some big traders that I've visited this week remained very cautious and have no intention of building up any stocks, as they do not expect any rally ahead," said Jin Tao, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai. Prices of 61.5-percent Australian Pilbara fines stood at about 500 yuan a tonne this week, up 10 yuan from last week, according to data from Custeel.com. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI surged 2.3 percent to $71.1 a tonne on Thursday, following a climb in futures. It has fallen 47 percent so far this year. A large number of Chinese steel mills are struggling with shrinking profits and drying credit as the economy in the world's top consumer of steel and iron ore slows. Big steel mills have seen their average profit ratio reach as low as 0.75 percent over the first 10 months of this year, the China Iron & Steel Association said in a report on Friday. "Steel demand is set to slow down in winter months, while iron ore inventories at ports stay above 100 million tonnes, so iron ore prices are expected to fluctuate within a small range," it said. The most-traded rebar futures for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also traded almost unchanged at 2,560 yuan by the close. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2560 -3.00 -0.12 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 491 +1.00 +0.20 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 69.81 -0.52 -0.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 71.1 +1.60 +2.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.25 +2.00 +2.89 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1527 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)