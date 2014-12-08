* China exports rise less than forecast, imports fall * Shanghai rebar gains, hopes of more stimulus * China iron ore imports fall in Nov from Oct By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Dalian iron ore futures rose to their highest in nearly three weeks on Monday and Shanghai rebar also advanced, both tracking strong gains in equities despite weaker Chinese trade data. Expectations that China will roll out more stimulus measures to aid a slowing economy stretched the rally in share prices. Mainland indexes ended last week with their best performance in more than five years. China's exports rose well below forecast in November and imports shrank in another sign that the world's second-largest economy could be facing a sharper slowdown. "More and more money is flowing into the stock market and rebar and iron ore are following through," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1 percent at 493 yuan ($80) a tonne by 0321 GMT after hitting a session high of 497 yuan. The May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 2,571 yuan a tonne, after rising more than 1 percent earlier. Hopes that China will keep infrastructure investment high into next year are also supporting prices, said Cao, boding well for steel and iron ore which have taken a hit this year from excess supplies. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Nov. 21 for the first time in more than two years to shore up flagging growth, and economists expect more measures will be implemented including further rate cuts and reductions in banks' reserve requirement ratios. Spot iron ore prices have fallen more than 47 percent this year as large, low-cost miners such as Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton boosted output amid slowing demand growth in top buyer China. China imported 67.4 million tonnes of iron ore in November, down 15.1 percent from the previous month, data from China's customs authority showed. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $70.90 a tonne on Friday, according to The Steel Index. The price fell to $68 on Nov. 26, the lowest since June 2009. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0321 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2571 +9.00 +0.35 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 493 +5.00 +1.02 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 70.98 +0.40 +0.57 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 70.9 -0.20 -0.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.77 +0.52 +0.73 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1539 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Sunil Nair)