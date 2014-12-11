* Iron ore at below $70/tonne, down 48 pct this year * Dalian iron ore, Shanghai rebar edge up By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Iron ore fell to its weakest level in more than five years as a supply glut continued to weigh on the commodity that has nearly halved in value this year. But some buyers in China, which imports two-thirds of the world's iron ore, were of the view that while prices would stay low for longer, they are unlikely to fall too much further from current levels. "Some of the mills think that the room for prices to fall further from this point is probably small. We're getting inquiries for cargoes and demand has not shrunk," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.7 percent to $68.90 a tonne on Wednesday, according to the Steel Index. That puts the price within striking distance of the Nov. 26 level of $68, its weakest since June 2009. Iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto, has fallen 48 percent this year as low-cost supplies rose amid slowing demand growth in China. Citigroup last month said it expects iron ore to drop below $60 in 2015 due to renewed supply growth and further weakness in demand. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 485 yuan ($79) a tonne by midday, having touched a record low of 458 yuan in late November. Some traders remain cautious. "We have not bought any cargo this month so far. We're waiting for prices to recover a bit and then we'll probably resume," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province who has around 134,000 tonnes of iron ore stocks at China's ports. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0404 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2582 +26.00 +1.02 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 485 +4.00 +0.83 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 69.15 +0.65 +0.95 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.9 -0.50 -0.72 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.14 -0.66 -0.95 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1710 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anand Basu)