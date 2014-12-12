* Iron ore down 3 pct this week below $69/tonne

* BHP sees Chinese steel consumption slowing in 2015

* China data show further signs of economic weakness (Adds China data, updates futures prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Iron ore dropped to near its lowest level since June 2009 as a glut continued to exert pressure on the market, shaving a further 3 percent off prices this week.

BHP Billiton , the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, expects growth in steel consumption in top market China to slow to as much as half a percent in 2015 from about 1.5 percent this year.

Increased production of iron ore from big, low-cost miners such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale has lifted global supply of the steelmaking commodity at a time of slower economic growth in China.

China's economy showed further signs of fatigue in November, with factory growth slowing more than expected and investment expansion hovering near a 13-year low. Factory output rose 7.2 percent last month from a year earlier against October's 7.7 percent increase.

"Every new tonne added to the market is in effect dropping the price of all tonnes," Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note.

"Net margins remain static at best, but at worst, because every miner is adopting the same strategy at the same time, margins are actually further squeezed."

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $68.80 a tonne on Thursday, just a shade off a 5-1/2-year low of $68 reached in late November, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.

Iron ore has fallen nearly 49 percent this year, outpacing losses in oil prices, a market also hit hard by oversupply. Brent crude has dropped 43 percent.

Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive of commodity trader and miner Glencore, said on Wednesday that lower prices, particularly of iron ore and oil, were a function of excess supply rather than weak demand.

"We don't want to oversupply and cannibalise our own business," Glasenberg said at the company's annual investor day. "If we do generate cash and we don't find better ways to deploy it, we are owner-managers and we are happy to pay back some money to ourselves."

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2585 +10.00 +0.39 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 490 +7.00 +1.45 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 69.54 +0.83 +1.21 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.8 -0.10 -0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.37 +0.23 +0.33 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould and Sunil Nair)