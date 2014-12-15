* Shanghai steel futures inch down after three-day rally * Spot iron ore falls on Friday, ends week down 3.1 pct * Restocking seen up in Dec, but not enough to rejuvenate market (Updates prices) By David Stanway BEIJING, Dec 15 Chinese rebar futures edged down on Monday, ending a rally that began last Wednesday amid thin trading volumes, and with spot iron ore down over 3 percent last week, few expect any sustained upturn in fortunes ahead of the new year. The most-traded May rebar contract in Shanghai ended the day down 0.3 percent at 2,570 yuan ($416) per tonne after shedding gains made during the morning session. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended unchanged at 485 yuan a tonne. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $68.70 a tonne on Friday, ending the week down 3.1 percent, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. In an assessment of the iron ore market published on Friday, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said there was little likelihood of any immediate improvement in demand in the coming weeks, adding that traders have been slashing their orders since November. It said some restocking was expected in December, but few expect it to be enough to offset the seasonal decline in demand or lead to any significant upturn in prices. "You can say conditions are very poor right now, and even if you add on the winter restocking demand, it is unlikely to lead to any breakthrough," said Zhou Xiaocheng, a manager at the Tangsong Steel Economic Research Institute in Tangshan, a major steel producing city in Hebei province. Zhu Jimin, CISA's vice-chairman, said at the end of last week that China's mills were now adjusting to a "new normal" in which the strongest would thrive while the weakest went under. Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics at the end of November showed that despite weak prices and persistent overcapacity problems, six of the country's 10 biggest steel enterprises raised output from January to October. According to CISA, the profits of its 88 member firms are also set to reach a three-year high this year. Analysts at online steel trading portal GTXH.com said in a note on Monday that the market was anticipating further interest rate cuts and pro-growth policies, as well as fresh steel capacity restrictions as a new environmental law goes into effect, but market fundamentals remained weak. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2570 -8.00 -0.31 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 485 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.7 -0.10 -0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 68.99 -0.38 -0.55 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1847 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Perry and Anupama Dwivedi)