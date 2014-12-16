* Benchmark iron ore down for seventh consecutive session
* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore futures shed last week's
gains
* Port stockpiles down for 2nd week in a row
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Dec 16 China steel and iron ore futures
fell on Tuesday, wiping out the gains seen late last week, with
little sign of any new policy support for a market now entering
its seasonal lull.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI also slipped 0.15 percent overnight to
$68.60 a tonne, its seventh straight daily drop, according to
data compiled by the Steel Index.
ANZ Bank said in a note that liquidity on the market was low
but "tentative bids" were emerging from Chinese buyers.
A combination of expanding supplies and weakening demand
growth in China, the world's biggest steelmaking country, has
prompted several investment banks to cut their 2015 iron ore
price forecasts, with JPMorgan Chase slashing its estimates by
24 percent to an average of $67 per tonne for next year.
Many Chinese steel mills have become profitable due to the
rapid fall in raw material costs, including iron ore, but
traders warn the situation could be temporary, with no
indication that China's oversupply problems are being addressed.
"Right now the mills are profitable and iron ore traders are
making losses, but I believe steel prices are also likely to
head downwards soon," said a trader based in Tangshan, China's
biggest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province.
"We have switched from iron ore to steel product exports to
try to earn money but those export prices are also extremely low
right now," he added.
The export market has been a lifeline for many traders, with
much of China's steel surplus diverted to foreign markets.
The competitiveness of Chinese products has been bolstered
by an export tax rebate loophole, but that may be about to be
closed, according to domestic media reports.
Steel output fell to its lowest level for the year in
November but the China Iron and Steel Association warned on
Tuesday that it remains severely oversupplied and "steel prices
still lack the impetus for any sustained increase".
The most-traded May steel rebar contract in Shanghai
was down 1.2 percent at 2,551 yuan ($412) a tonne on
Tuesday morning. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 1.9 percent at 478 yuan a tonne.
Traders anticipate some restocking to occur in December, and
port inventories have been falling.
According to Shanghai consultancy SteelHome, stockpiles of
imported ore at major ports SH-TOT-IRONINV dropped 900,000
tonnes last week, hitting 105.6 million tonnes.
