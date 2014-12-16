* Benchmark iron ore down for seventh consecutive session * Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore futures shed last week's gains * Port stockpiles down for 2nd week in a row (Updates rebar, iron ore futures prices) By David Stanway BEIJING, Dec 16 China steel and iron ore futures fell on Tuesday, wiping out the gains seen late last week, with little sign of any new policy support for a market now entering its seasonal lull. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI also slipped 0.15 percent overnight to $68.60 a tonne, its seventh straight daily drop, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. ANZ Bank said in a note that liquidity on the market was low but "tentative bids" were emerging from Chinese buyers. A combination of expanding supplies and weakening demand growth in China, the world's biggest steelmaking country, has prompted several investment banks to cut their 2015 iron ore price forecasts, with JPMorgan Chase slashing its estimates by 24 percent to an average of $67 per tonne for next year. Many Chinese steel mills have become profitable due to the rapid fall in raw material costs, including iron ore, but traders warn the situation could be temporary, with no indication that China's oversupply problems are being addressed. "Right now the mills are profitable and iron ore traders are making losses, but I believe steel prices are also likely to head downwards soon," said a trader based in Tangshan, China's biggest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province. "We have switched from iron ore to steel product exports to try to earn money but those export prices are also extremely low right now," he added. The export market has been a lifeline for many traders, with much of China's steel surplus diverted to foreign markets. The competitiveness of Chinese products has been bolstered by an export tax rebate loophole, but that may be about to be closed, according to domestic media reports. Steel output fell to its lowest level for the year in November but the China Iron and Steel Association warned on Tuesday that the market remains severely oversupplied and "steel prices still lack the impetus for any sustained increase". The most-traded May steel rebar contract in Shanghai was down 1.3 percent at 2,548 yuan ($411) a tonne on Tuesday. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 479 yuan a tonne. Traders anticipate some restocking to occur in December, and port inventories have been falling. According to Shanghai consultancy SteelHome, stockpiles of imported ore at major ports SH-TOT-IRONINV dropped 900,000 tonnes last week, hitting 105.6 million tonnes. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2548 -34.00 -1.32 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 479 -8.00 -1.64 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 68.74 -0.26 -0.38 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.6 -0.10 -0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.06 +0.07 +0.10 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1932 Chinese yuan ) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gopakumar Warrier)