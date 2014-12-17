* Benchmark iron ore drops for eighth day, approaching 2014 low * Potential buyers waiting for further price drops * Market looking for 2015 measures to tackle overcapacity By David Stanway BEIJING, Dec 17 Benchmark iron ore prices in China fell for the eighth straight day overnight, inching closer to their lowest level this year, with buyers staying away in anticipation of further falls. According to data compiled by the Steel Index, 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.7 percent overnight to $68.10 a tonne. "Seaborne iron ore prices fell as buyers remain sidelined in the absence of clear indications on market direction, seeing little upside," said ANZ Bank in a note. "While steel mill restocking interest is present, buyers appear to be holding off for further price declines," it added. The benchmark price is only slightly above its 2014 low of $68, set on Nov. 26, and traders said further declines are more than likely amid a winter steel consumption decline and a slowdown in construction activity. While many mills in China, the world's biggest steel producer and consumer of iron ore, have been suffering as a result of weakening demand growth, many of the bigger players are now experiencing their first solid profits in years as a result of the collapse in raw material prices. Despite the overcapacity problems that have ravaged the industry, the profitable mills have had no incentive to cut output. China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) data on Wednesday showed that daily production runs rose 2.1 percent in the first 10 days of December. "The oversupply problem is the root cause and prices will continue to fall if the authorities don't do more to deal with it," said a manager with a steel and iron ore trading company based in eastern China's Zhejiang province. He said the sector was waiting for new policies next year that could force more producers to shut down, especially in the top producing province of Hebei. Amendments to China's environmental law come into force on Jan. 1 and could raise compliance costs for smaller mills. Many producers could also be hurt by a widely anticipated cancellation of a controversial export tax rebate that has enabled them to sell much of their surplus production overseas. Steel rebar futures in Shanghai were largely flat in the morning session on Wednesday. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.5 percent to end at 484 yuan ($78) per tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2542 -2.00 -0.08 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 484 +7.00 +1.47 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.1 -0.50 -0.73 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 68.58 -0.48 -0.70 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1923 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anand Basu)