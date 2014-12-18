* Benchmark iron ore slips for ninth consecutive session
* China rebar, iron ore futures edge up
* Market still awaiting clarity on steel export tax rebates
(Updates prices)
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Dec 18 Iron ore prices slipped to fresh
5-1/2 year-lows overnight, with Chinese buyers staying away amid
hopes prices would drop further, especially if Beijing shuts a
controversial steel export tax loophole in the new year.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.3 percent overnight to $67.90 a
tonne, its lowest since June 2009, data from the Steel Index
shows.
Steel rebar futures in Shanghai ended Thursday at
2,546 yuan per tonne, up 0.2 percent. Dalian iron ore futures
rose 1 percent to 487 yuan per tonne.
With domestic demand no longer growing to meet higher steel
output, overseas markets have provided a lifeline for Chinese
producers, with exports up by nearly half in the first 11
months.
But exports could be hurt if China closes the loophole that
allows steel mills to earn tax rebates on shipments by adding
boron to their products.
"Three quarters of the export increase this year has relied
on the government providing tax rebates for the addition of just
0.0008 percent of the trace element of boron," said Wu Xichun,
China's former metallurgy minister and an adviser to the China
Iron and Steel Association (CISA).
The rebate allowed exporters to sell boron steel rods at an
average price of $497 per tonne in the first three quarters,
versus $730 charged for boron-free material, Wu said.
CISA, warning of the risk of growing trade frictions, has
called upon the government to resolve the issue and changes are
expected soon.
"We are hugely concerned that if China were to only remove
the 13 percent rebate on boron-added steels, at least 5 million
tonnes per month of iron ore demand would be destroyed," said
Melinda Moore with Standard Bank.
"This has the potential to send iron ore prices well below
$60/tonne in the second quarter next year if domestic demand
does not pick up to compensate for steel export losses of at
least 2-3 million tonnes per month," she added in a note.
No changes were made to China's 2015 steel export tax rates
in a list published by the government earlier this week, but
rebate adjustments are expected to be announced separately.
Wu said that even without the rebates, overcapacity had
already driven domestic steel prices to the lowest in the world.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2546 +6.00 +0.24
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 487 +5.00 +1.04
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 67.9 -0.20 -0.29
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 68.05 -0.53 -0.77
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1 = 6.2161 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sunil Nair)