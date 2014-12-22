SHANGHAI Dec 22 Chinese rebar and iron ore futures fell amid thin trading volumes on Monday, hurt by worries of weak demand and that the government may end a tax rebate for some steel exports.

The most-traded May rebar contract in Shanghai was down 1.09 percent at 2,531 yuan ($407) a tonne. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 486 yuan a tonne.

"The outlook for rebar is grim over the winter months as supply pressure has intensified even though demand remains weak," analysts at Nanhua Futures said in a note.

Poor economic data showing China's new home prices fell in November as well as a deep drop in real estate investment plans also added gloom to the steel sector outlook.

Traders said they are cutting positions amid worries that China will end its tax rebate for some steel exports.

Some local media reports said the China Iron Ore & Steel Association has already submitted a proposal to end rebates for boron-added steel exports to the Ministry of Finance and Commerce. The proposal will need to be approved by the State Council and could be rolled out in the first half of 2015.

"The uncertainty on timing is like having an axe over our head," said a Shanghai-based steel trader.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 2.2 percent to close at $69.50 a tonne on Friday, according to data from the Steel Index.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2531 -28.00 -1.09 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 486 -4.00 -0.82 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.50 +1.50 +2.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.17 +0.75 +1.10 ($1 = 6.2244 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)