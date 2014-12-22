* Shanghai rebar hits 3-week low of 2,502 yuan/tonne

Supply pressure intensifies though demand stays weak-analysts

By Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 Iron ore prices slid back to 4-1/2 year lows on Monday while Chinese rebar futures fell, both hit by concerns over weak demand and that China may end a tax rebate for some steel exports.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.2 percent to $68 a tonne, according to data from the Steel Index.

Chinese trade data out earlier showed the country's iron ore imports fell 13.34 percent in November, indicating the country's once insatiable demand for the steel-making ingredient is slipping fast.

The most-traded May rebar contract in Shanghai closed down 1.8 percent at 2,513 yuan ($404) a tonne, after hitting a three-week low of 2,502 yuan earlier in the day.

"The outlook for rebar is grim over the winter months as supply pressure has intensified even though demand remains weak," analysts at Nanhua Futures said in a note.

Poor economic data showing China's new home prices fell in November as well as a deep drop in real estate investment plans also added to the gloomy steel sector outlook.

Traders said they were cutting positions amid worries that China will end its tax rebate for some steel exports.

Some local media reports said the China Iron Ore & Steel Association had already submitted a proposal to end rebates for boron-added steel exports to the Ministry of Finance and Commerce. The proposal would need to be approved by the State Council and could be rolled out in the first half of 2015.

"The uncertainty on timing is like having an axe over our head," said a Shanghai-based steel trader.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended down 1.02 percent at 485 yuan a tonne.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2513 -46.00 -1.80 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 485 -5.00 -1.02 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 69.50 +1.50 +2.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 69.17 +0.75 +1.10 ($1 = 6.2244 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Pravin Char)