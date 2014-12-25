(Updates prices)
SHANGHAI Dec 25 China's iron ore futures edged
up on Thursday, snapping three straight sessions of losses as
reports circulated that the central bank was moving to ease
liquidity conditions for banks.
Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange rose 0.21 percent to settle at 476 yuan ($77)
a tonne, while the most-traded May rebar contract on Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.04 percent to 2,482 yuan a
tonne.
China Business News reported on Wednesday that the central
bank was planning to include interbank lending by non-bank
financial institutions as part of the calculated deposit base.
Quoting unnamed insider sources who attended a meeting with
the central bank, the report said 24 major financial
institutions were also told that even if interbank assets are
including in the base, they may not need to set aside additional
reserves, leaving more liquidity available for lending and
investment.
Still, a combination of sluggish demand, along with worries
of a worsening supply glut at home and abroad, continued to
weigh on iron ore markets.
Analysts said Chinese iron ore production would rebound
should the government agree to a proposal by the China Iron Ore
& Steel Association to cut taxes for local iron ore miners.
"The tax cut will help these mines but it will be bearish
for prices because producers will immediately pass on the cost
savings as they compete for buyers," said a Hangzhou-based
analyst at Nanhua Futures.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI slightly rose 0.6 percent to $66.20 a
tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0357 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2485 -1.00 -0.04
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 476 +1.00 +0.21
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 66.20 +0.60 +0.92
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 66.94 +0.10 +0.15
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in
dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2006 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom and Fayen Wong; Editing by Eric
Meijer)