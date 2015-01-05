(Corrects year from 2014 to 2015 in para 8) * China cancels tax rebate for boron steel from Jan 1 * Exports likely to fall by a third in Q1 2015 - consultancy * Chinese steel prices seen hitting bottom in January SHANGHAI, Jan 5 China's iron ore and rebar futures fell on the first trading day of the new year after the government scrapped an export tax rebate on boron-added steel products on Dec. 31. Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 2 percent to 498 yuan ($80) a tonne in morning trade. The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.7 percent at 2,550 yuan per tonne. With the domestic steel sector struggling with chronic overcapacity and sluggish growth in demand, the export market provided a lifeline for mills and trading firms in 2014, with steel product shipments surging 46.8 percent in the first 11 months. The new policy, in effect from Jan. 1, was long expected and is likely to erode the competitiveness of Chinese steel exports. Boron alloy steel exports accounted for 44 percent of the total in the first 10 months of 2014, industry consultancy Mysteel said. "The new tax rebate policy will add pressure to the supply and total export of steel products this year as boron is the cheapest alloy that could be added to steel products," said Yu Yang, a Shanghai-based analyst at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures. By adding just 0.0008 percent of boron to a tonne of steel, mills could get an export rebate worth five times the cost of the boron. However, Yu said she did not expect the impact from the new policy to last long as mills had already planned to substitute boron with other alloys such as manganese to keep their rebate. Mysteel said exports in the first quarter of 2015 were likely to fall by almost a third compared to the previous three months, but it could be offset by government plans to encourage high-end steel exports this year. With domestic steel demand unlikely to pick up until after the Chinese new year and production expected to inch up, prices are expected to hit bottom in January, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing industry data. It said the purchasing managers' index for the steel industry reached a record low of 44.9 in December, down 3.3 points on the month. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2550 -43.00 -1.66 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 498 -10.00 -1.97 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 71.20 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.26 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2201 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)