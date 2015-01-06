* Iron ore, rebar futures recover as Australia cyclone looms * Spot prices unlikely to respond as demand remains weak * Price boost not expected before Chinese new year -CISA SHANGHAI, Jan 6 China's iron ore futures jumped 3.6 percent on Tuesday morning to reach their highest level since November, as bad weather in Australia, the world's biggest producing nation, threatened to disrupt shipments. A tropical low pressure system is bringing heavy rain and floods to northwest Australia, with a chance of up to 50 percent that it could strengthen into a tropical cyclone by Wednesday. Ports in Australia may have to be closed as a result of the cyclone, analysts said. Each year, cyclones close shipping lanes and disrupt the mining of hundreds of millions of tonnes of iron ore, coal, sugar and other commodities in Australia. Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 3.6 percent to 518 yuan ($83) a tonne. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.3 percent at 2,615 yuan in the morning session. "Weather is one factor pushing up iron ore futures prices but it is not necessarily affecting spot prices. High levels of inventory at ports and low demand from steel mills in China cannot lift spot iron ore prices," said a Ningbo-based trader. According to data provider SteelHome, imported iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports SH-TOT-IRONINV fell for the fifth week in a row last week, but they remain at 100.6 million tonnes, 15 percent higher than the same time last year. Weak appetite in China is expected to remain, though the impact of the cancellation of a tax rebate on boron-steel exports is expected to be limited, with the move already priced into the market and producers exploring new options. There have also been growing concerns over the debts of local governments, which may hurt their ability to fund infrastructure projects. The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), in its regular market report published on Monday, said that there was little likelihood of any recovery in iron ore prices in January, noting that there was still room for further declines. "As the winter season continues and the (Chinese new year) holiday approaches, steel production is likely to cool down, the gap between iron ore supply and demand is unlikely to ease and iron ore prices will fluctuate in line with current trends," the association said. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.56 percent to $70.80 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2615 +59.00 +2.31 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 518 +18.00 +3.60 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 70.8 -0.40 -0.56 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.87 -0.39 -0.55 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2150 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)