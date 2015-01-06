* Iron ore, rebar futures recover as Australia cyclone looms
* Spot prices unlikely to respond as demand remains weak
* Price boost not expected before Chinese new year -CISA
SHANGHAI, Jan 6 China's iron ore futures jumped
3.6 percent on Tuesday morning to reach their highest level
since November, as bad weather in Australia, the world's biggest
producing nation, threatened to disrupt shipments.
A tropical low pressure system is bringing heavy rain and
floods to northwest Australia, with a chance of up to 50 percent
that it could strengthen into a tropical cyclone by Wednesday.
Ports in Australia may have to be closed as a result of the
cyclone, analysts said. Each year, cyclones close shipping lanes
and disrupt the mining of hundreds of millions of tonnes of iron
ore, coal, sugar and other commodities in Australia.
Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange rose 3.6 percent to 518 yuan ($83) a tonne.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was up 2.3 percent at 2,615 yuan in the
morning session.
"Weather is one factor pushing up iron ore futures prices
but it is not necessarily affecting spot prices. High levels of
inventory at ports and low demand from steel mills in China
cannot lift spot iron ore prices," said a Ningbo-based trader.
According to data provider SteelHome, imported iron ore
stockpiles at major Chinese ports SH-TOT-IRONINV fell for the
fifth week in a row last week, but they remain at 100.6 million
tonnes, 15 percent higher than the same time last year.
Weak appetite in China is expected to remain, though the
impact of the cancellation of a tax rebate on boron-steel
exports is expected to be limited, with the move already priced
into the market and producers exploring new options.
There have also been growing concerns over the debts of
local governments, which may hurt their ability to fund
infrastructure projects.
The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), in its regular
market report published on Monday, said that there was little
likelihood of any recovery in iron ore prices in January, noting
that there was still room for further declines.
"As the winter season continues and the (Chinese new year)
holiday approaches, steel production is likely to cool down, the
gap between iron ore supply and demand is unlikely to ease and
iron ore prices will fluctuate in line with current trends," the
association said.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.56 percent to $70.80 a tonne on
Monday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2615 +59.00 +2.31
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 518 +18.00 +3.60
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 70.8 -0.40 -0.56
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.87 -0.39 -0.55
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2150 Chinese yuan )
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and David Stanway; Editing by
Joseph Radford)