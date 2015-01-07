* Investors liquidate positions to lock in Tuesday's gains * Market digesting rumours of giant infrastructure spending SHANGHAI, Jan 7 China's iron ore and rebar futures fell on Wednesday as investors moved quickly to take profits from the previous day's gains amid concern about the sector's prospects this year after a slump in 2014. The gains on Tuesday had come on the back of rumoured new infrastructure spending in China as well as potential supply disruptions in Australia, the world's biggest producer of iron ore. Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 510 yuan ($82) a tonne after rising by the daily maximum limit of 4 percent on Tuesday. A global oversupply caused a drop of nearly 40 percent in 2014. The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 2,581 yuan by 0330 GMT. In 2014 the benchmark fell 29 percent. Media reports have suggested Beijing will try to boost economic growth by accelerating the construction of 300 infrastructure projects this year with a total value of 7 trillion yuan ($1.13 trillion), but some analysts said even that might not be enough to boost the market. "The rebar demand from these projects won't necessarily generate a similar amount to offset the losses from boron-added steel product exports," said Shang Jinyu, a Zhengzhou-based analyst at Central China Futures, referring to China's decision to close a tax loophole that allowed steel firms to export more cheaply by adding boron to their products. Melinda Moore, an analyst with Standard Bank, said the 7 trillion yuan infrastructure package formed part of a planned 10 trillion yuan in spending from late 2014 to the end of 2016 and its impact might be limited, given that total fixed-asset investment in the first 11 months of 2014 stood at 45.1 trillion. "It is difficult to gauge a sense of how truly important the impact of this news really will be," she said in a note. "From the above year-to-date stats, year-on-year infrastructure investments are actually likely to remain relatively static." Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4 percent to $71.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2581 -31.00 -1.19 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 510 -4.00 -0.78 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 71.1 +0.30 +0.42 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.49 +0.62 +0.87 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)