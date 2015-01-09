* Investors concerned about slowing Chinese economy * Traders cautious, awaiting stimulus * Top producer Hebei scales back 2015 closure target (Updates prices, adds Hebei capacity closure target) SHANGHAI, Jan 9 China's rebar futures fell for the third consecutive day on Friday in thin trade, with investors concerned about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Buyers of iron ore and steel in China, the world's biggest consumer of both materials, are in no hurry to restock. "Steel mills and other investors have lost confidence in the market as they had hoped to see further stimulus policies from the government," said an iron ore trader based in Tangshan, a city in northern China's Hebei province. "Mills cancelled their winter restock as they were afraid the iron ore price would continue to fall." Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.4 percent to 510 yuan ($82) a tonne. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 2,557 yuan. Cooling Chinese demand is showing few signs of recovering soon and the economy is facing increasing deflation risks, an economist said after China's annual consumer inflation hovered at a near five-year low of 1.5 percent in December. "Both the latest CPI and PPI figures are slightly below my expectation meaning China is still facing huge pressure from its economic slowdown," said Lu Zhengwei, economist at Industrial Bank in Shanghai. "The figures reflect drops in oil prices. Meanwhile, a strong dollar will continue to weigh on global commodity prices." China's large steel mills saw their daily output fall 3.6 percent in the last 11 days of December, the China Iron and Steel Association said on Friday. But oversupply remains the primary concern. The biggest producing province of Hebei said it cut 15 million tonnes of crude steel capacity in 2014, but the target appears to have been scaled back to 5 million tonnes for 2015. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.42 percent to $70.60 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2557 -23.00 -0.89 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 509 -2.00 -0.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 70.6 -0.30 -0.42 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.36 +0.40 +0.56 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Perry)