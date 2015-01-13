* Weak spot market pressures futures
* December iron ore imports highest on record
(Updates prices)
SHANGHAI Jan 13 China's rebar futures fell for
the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, with prices dampened
as winter in the world's top producer kept spot sales sluggish.
Rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
tumbled 29 percent last year, hurt by easing economic growth in
China, also the world's top consumer of the alloy.
"Weakness in the physical market has continued dragging down
futures, but further downside will be limited as I think iron
ore prices have now hit bottom," said Li Wenjing, analyst at
Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was down 1.2 percent at a two-week low of 2,511 yuan
($405) by the close.
Steel demand is slowing in northern China as cold weather
hits the construction sector, one of the biggest consumers of
rebar. Some traders expect sluggish trading activity to drag
further on prices.
"There has been no business at all lately and we see no one
willing to stock at the moment," said a steel trader in
Shanghai.
The sharp fall in rebar prices has further pressured iron
ore, which lost 47 percent last year on increased supply from
global miners.
Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped 1.2 percent to 499 yuan a tonne.
Cheap supplies from global miners lured Chinese steel mills
to increase iron ore imports to a record high of 932.5 million
tonnes last year.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.86 percent to $68.50 a tonne on
Monday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2511 -26.00 -1.02
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 499 -6.00 -1.18
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68.5 -1.30 -1.86
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.3 -0.88 -1.24
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2011 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Additional reporting by
Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford and Prateek
Chatterjee)