* Iron ore at $68/tonne, down 2.6 pct so far this week

* China steel, iron ore futures edge up along with equities (Updates futures prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Iron ore hovered not far above its weakest level in 5-1/2 years and was headed for a second consecutive weekly drop as a soft Chinese property market slowed construction activity, prompting steel producers to keep stockpiles of the raw material low.

The weakness in construction is likely to continue past the winter season, traders said. Nine out of 12 listed Chinese developers surveyed by Reuters said they will launch more housing projects in 2015 as they strive to meet sales targets and boost market share - at the risk of adding to already-bloated inventories.

"The market doesn't look great. Demand for iron ore is not strong. Mills are keeping low inventory ahead of the Chinese New Year as construction is extremely poor," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.

"We have cargoes and there are hardly any bids coming in."

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 20 cents to $68 a tonne on Thursday, according to The Steel Index.

The price of the steelmaking commodity nearly halved last year, touching a low of $65.60 on Dec. 23, its lowest since June 2009.

For the week so far, iron ore has dropped 2.6 percent.

Chinese markets will be shut for a week in February for the Lunar New Year holiday and in past years, steel producers tend to boost stockpiles of iron ore ahead of that period.

But traders say China's poor housing market may keep steel demand weak, and limit any iron ore restocking.

China's real estate market has been plagued by falling prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in 40 economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture, dragging on the country's slowing economy.

Rebar and iron ore futures in China rose as equities extended gains.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0726 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2510 +15.00 +0.60 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 506 +5.00 +1.00 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 67.87 -0.29 -0.43 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 68 +0.20 +0.29 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 68.63 +0.33 +0.48 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

