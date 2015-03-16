* China has plenty of room to manoeuvre policy -Premier Li
* Softer market hitting Indian iron ore suppliers
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 16 Iron ore futures in China
and Singapore fell on Monday, pressured by weak investor
appetite for the bulk commodity that has stretched losses this
year amid a global glut.
Spot iron ore stayed near a record low below $60 a tonne as
buying interest in top consumer China remained tepid.
The weaker market is hitting traders that sell iron ore
cargoes to China from smaller suppliers such as India
particularly hard.
"Business is very dull right now. We're seeing almost no
exports from India with prices at these levels," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Steep export taxes and freight charges make it unviable for
Indian iron ore producers to sell overseas.
India used to be the world's No. 3 iron ore supplier until
court-imposed mining and export curbs from 2010 aimed against
illegal mining in key states constricted supply, leading to
increased Chinese business for bigger suppliers Australia and
Brazil. Some of those curbs have since eased but the costs have
kept exports unprofitable.
The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange was down nearly 1 percent at
454 yuan ($73) a tonne by midday.
On the Singapore Exchange, the April iron ore contract
slipped 0.4 percent to $56.50 a tonne.
The losses in futures are piling more pressure on spot
prices that last week dropped as low as $57.70 a tonne, the
weakest since compiler The Steel Index (TSI) began publishing
prices in late 2008.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
stood at $58.10 a tonne on Friday, up 0.4 percent on the day,
according to TSI. The spot benchmark has lost another 18 percent
this year after nearly halving in 2014.
Signals that Beijing has the capacity to spur a slowing
economy failed to boost sentiment.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that the
government has a lot of room to manoeuvre its policy and boost
its economy having avoided using strong, short-term stimulus in
recent years.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0339 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2507 +7.00 +0.28
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 454 -4.00 -0.87
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 56.5 -0.25 -0.44
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.1 +0.20 +0.35
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.66 -0.31 -0.53
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2609 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)