* China has plenty of room to manoeuvre policy -Premier Li
* Dalian iron ore cuts losses, Singapore futures gain
(Recasts; adds equities, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 16 Shanghai rebar futures rose
to their highest in over a week on Monday and Dalian iron ore
cut losses as Chinese equities rallied after Premier Li Keqiang
said the government had enough tools to spur a slowing economy.
Key Chinese stock indexes closed at their highest levels
since 2009 after Li said on Sunday that China had plenty of room
to manoeuvre its policy and boost its economy having avoided
using strong, short-term stimulus in recent years.
Li's comments suggest Chinese authorities can do much more
to further growth, improving the outlook for steel demand in the
world's top consumer. Last year, China's steel consumption
shrank for the first time in three decades.
The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 0.8 percent at 2,520 yuan
($402) a tonne, just off the session high of 2,524 yuan.
The September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange ended 0.2 percent lower at 457 yuan per
tonne, but bounced off an intraday trough of 450 yuan.
"Confirmations China would offer fresh stimulus measures
should support sentiment (towards bulk commodities)," ANZ Bank
said in a note.
On the Singapore Exchange, the April iron ore contract
was up 0.7 percent at $57.16 a tonne by 0721 GMT after
falling to as low as $56.10.
Iron ore prices have been hurt by a global glut that nearly
halved the steelmaking raw material's value last year and
slashed it by another 18 percent this year.
The weaker market is hitting traders that sell iron ore
cargoes to China from smaller suppliers such as India
particularly hard.
"Business is very dull right now. We're seeing almost no
exports from India with prices at these levels," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Steep export taxes and freight charges make it unviable for
Indian iron ore producers to sell overseas.
India used to be the world's No. 3 iron ore supplier until
court-imposed mining and export curbs from 2010 aimed against
illegal mining in key states constricted supply, leading to
increased Chinese business for bigger suppliers Australia and
Brazil. Some of those curbs have since eased but the costs have
kept exports unprofitable.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
stood at $58.10 a tonne on Friday, up 0.4 percent, according to
The Steel Index (TSI). The benchmark hit $57.70 last Wednesday,
the weakest since TSI began publishing prices in late 2008.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0721 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2520 +20.00 +0.80
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 457 -1.00 -0.22
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 57.16 +0.41 +0.72
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.1 +0.20 +0.35
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.66 -0.31 -0.53
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2609 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)