* Stricter environmental rules may hurt iron ore demand
* One state-owned Chinese steelmaker plans closure
* Fortescue scraps $2.5 bln refinancing on weak market
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 18 Chinese iron ore
futures slumped 4 percent to hit their downside limit on
Wednesday amid growing concerns that tougher environmental
checks would hit steel production and dent demand for the raw
material in the world's top consumer.
Chinese steel mills, already struggling with chronic
overcapacity and slower demand growth as the world's No. 2
economy loses momentum, are faced with rising environmental
compliance costs as Beijing aims to improve air quality.
Spot iron ore is at its lowest since pricing records began
in 2008 amid a global glut, forcing Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, to pull a
$2.5 billion high-yield bond issue.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange hit a low of 439 yuan ($70) a tonne, the
lowest for a most-traded contract since the bourse launched it
in October 2013. It was down 3.5 percent at 439 yuan per tonne
by 0319 GMT.
On the Singapore Exchange, the April iron ore contract
slid almost 3 percent to $55.38 a tonne.
"Investors are worried that the new environmental checks
targeting air pollution would deal a hefty blow to iron ore,"
said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
China's environment ministry is doing a new round of
inspections in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Metropolis Circle as
the government steps up efforts to fight air pollution which has
led to public discontent, according to state-owned Xinhua News
Agency.
Stricter environmental standards and overcapacity have
already forced a Chinese state-owned steelmaker to plan the
closure of most of its facilities and lay off workers later this
month, fuelling concerns that more mills could shut down this
year.
Earlier this month, some steel mills in Shandong province
were ordered to close by local authorities for failing to meet
environmental standards.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.9 percent to
$57.60 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. The
commodity has lost 19 percent so far this year after sliding 47
percent in 2014.
A 170,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian iron
ore fines for May delivery was sold at $56.50 a tonne on
Tuesday, traders said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0319 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2499 -15.00 -0.60
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 439 -16.00 -3.52
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 55.38 -1.46 -2.57
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.6 -0.50 -0.86
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.95 -1.95 -3.31
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2373 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph
Radford)