* Spot iIron ore tumbles 5.4 pct to $54.50/t - lowest on
record
* State-run Chinese mill plans closure as govt fights
pollution
* Fortescue scraps $2.5 bln refinancing on weak market
* Australia cuts 2015 price forecast to $60/tonne
(Updates prices)
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 18 The iron ore market
plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday as spot prices fell 5.4
percent to their lowest on record, and Fortescue Metals Group
Ltd, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, pulled
a $2.5 billion high-yield bond issue.
Prices dropped amid growing concerns that tougher
environmental checks in China would hit steel production and
dent demand for the raw material in the world's top consumer.
Chinese steel mills, already struggling with chronic
overcapacity and slower demand growth as the world's No. 2
economy loses momentum, are faced with rising environmental
compliance costs as Beijing aims to improve air quality.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 5.4 percent to
$54.50 a tonne, according to The Steel Index (TSI). The
commodity has lost 24 percent so far this year after sliding 47
percent in 2014.
Iron ore is at its lowest since TSI pricing records began in
2008, forcing Fortescue to withdraw its multi-billion dollar
bond offer and sending its shares to six-year lows.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed down 18 yuan at 437 yuan ($70) a
tonne, hitting a daily floor limit set by the bourse. It was the
lowest level for a most-traded contract since it was launched in
October 2013.
On the Singapore Exchange, the April iron ore contract
slid more than 3 percent to $54.90 a tonne.
"Investors are worried that the new environmental checks
targeting air pollution would deal a hefty blow to iron ore,"
said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
China's environment ministry is doing a new round of
inspections in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Metropolis Circle as
the government steps up efforts to fight air pollution which has
led to public discontent, according to state-owned Xinhua News
Agency.
Stricter environmental standards and overcapacity have
already forced a Chinese state-owned steelmaker to plan the
closure of most of its facilities and lay off workers later this
month, fuelling concerns that more mills could shut down this
year.
Earlier this month, some steel mills in Shandong province
were ordered to close by local authorities for failing to meet
environmental standards.
Top iron ore exporter Australia on Wednesday cut its price
forecast for iron ore in 2015 by 5 percent to $60 a tonne,
citing rising supply and waning demand growth among Chinese
steelmakers.
A 170,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian iron
ore fines for May delivery was sold at $56.50 a tonne on
Tuesday, traders said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0818 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2483 -31.00 -1.23
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 437 -18.00 -3.96
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 54.9 -1.94 -3.41
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.6 -0.50 -0.86
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.95 -1.95 -3.31
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Maytaal Angel in
London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)