* Spot iron ore fell 5.4 pct to record low of $54.50 * Wednesday's price drop was iron ore's deepest in a year * Price could fall to $40 by year-end - Argonaut By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 19 Chinese iron ore futures dropped on Thursday to a fresh record low, hurt by a global glut that has slashed spot prices by another quarter this year with further downside risk seen ahead. Dalian futures slumped as much as 4 percent on Wednesday, sending the spot benchmark down more than 5 percent to below $55 a tonne - its weakest since records began in 2008. "By the end of the year, I won't be surprised if the price drops to $40," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities (Asia) Ltd in Hong Kong. Excess supply of the raw material and slowing demand growth from China would continue to pressure prices, said Lau, adding that big, low-cost miners are unlikely to cut back on output, citing a similar strategy by OPEC producers towards oil. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries refused to cut output at the group's meeting in November, opting to defend their market share, sending crude prices to six-year lows. The September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 440 yuan ($71) a tonne by midday, after falling to 434 yuan earlier. That was the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched it in October 2013. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 5.4 percent to $54.50 a tonne on Wednesday, according to the Steel Index which began publishing prices in October 2008. Wednesday's slide was the steepest for the spot benchmark since it lost over 8 percent in March 2014. The price dropped 47 percent last year. Top miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have ramped up output in a bid to ship more to top buyer China, edging out higher cost producers along the way. "Unprofitable miners will need to think hard about their future, especially with 100 million tonnes still to arrive this year from new entrants and lower cost historical suppliers," Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note. Slower demand and tighter environmental measures are hitting steel producers in China, with a state-owned steelmaker planning to shut most of its facilities and lay off workers later this month. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2484 -14.00 -0.56 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 440 -1.00 -0.23 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 54.96 +1.08 +2.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.5 -3.10 -5.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.48 -1.47 -2.58 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1943 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)