* Citigroup sees iron ore falling below $50/tonne

* China plans 3-5 giant steel mills by 2025

* Shanghai rebar jumps 2.5 pct to two-week high (Adds Citi comments, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 23 Chinese iron ore futures slipped to a record low on Monday as oversupply pressured prices, while rebar touched a two-week high on a government plan to boost the efficiency of its fragmented steel sector.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell to 427 yuan ($69) a tonne, the weakest for a most-traded contract since the bourse launched it in October 2013, before paring losses by the close.

Slower Chinese demand for steel and tighter environmental scrutiny that has shut some mills in the world's top producer and consumer curbed the country's appetite for spot iron ore cargoes, pulling spot prices to the lowest since records began in 2008.

"Mills are still buying iron ore, but there's too much stocks right now. The government is also getting tougher on polluting mills so (iron ore) demand may drop in the short term," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province.

Stocks of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood at 99.05 million tonnes last week after holding just above 100 million tonnes in the previous two weeks, data from consultancy Steelhome showed.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose almost 1 percent to $55 a tonne on Friday, after hitting a record low of $54.50 last week, according to The Steel Index. It has fallen nearly a quarter this year, adding to a 47-percent slide in 2014.

Citigroup reiterated on Monday it expects iron ore to fall below $50.

"Real Chinese steel demand fell significantly year-on-year in January and February. While we have entered a strong seasonal period, we still see fundamental headwinds," Citigroup said in a note.

The price slump has pushed smaller producers out of the market and made it tougher for bigger miners to seek funding.

Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group, which last week scrapped a $2.5 billion debt issue, said on Monday it has no urgent need to refinance its borrowings.

Chinese steel futures got a boost from a government plan to build three to five giant steel mills and boost the crude steel output of its top 10 steelmakers to more than 60 percent of the country's total by 2025.

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2.5 percent at 2,548 yuan a tonne, just off a session high of 2,549 yuan, its loftiest since March 5.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2548 +61.00 +2.45 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 435 -1.00 -0.23 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 54.3 +1.42 +2.69 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55 +0.50 +0.92 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 54.66 -0.34 -0.62 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)