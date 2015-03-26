* China steel consumption shrank 7.5 in Jan-Feb - CISA * Shanghai rebar pulls further away from 3-week high * Iron ore not far above record low at below $56/tonne By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 26 Chinese steel futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, pulling further away from a three-week top, on worries a slowing economy would further curb demand in the world's top consumer. China's apparent crude steel consumption dropped 7.5 percent in the first two months of the year to 113 million tonnes, said Wang Liqun, vice chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association. Steel prices rose earlier in the week on expectations that mill shutdowns arising from China's tighter environmental standards would crimp supply in a glut-hit market. "There should be some support to the market because the supply side is under control. But it seems that overall underlying demand is not very strong," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities (Asia) Ltd in Hong Kong. China's factory activity fell to an 11-month low in March as new orders shrank, according to a private survey, suggesting further weakness in the world's second-largest economy that is forecast to grow this year at its slowest pace since 1990. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.1 percent at 2,498 yuan ($402) a tonne at 0239 GMT. It touched a session low of 2,488 yuan, down more than 3 percent from a three-week peak on Tuesday. Spot steel prices in China also retreated after sharp gains earlier in the week, traders said. In iron ore, the September contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 434 yuan per tonne. Buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes was limited amid expectations prices could slip further in an oversupplied market, although some traders were looking at securing material after staying away for months. "We are trying to purchase this week at a fixed price. We don't have any stocks and the last time we bought was in November," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was off 0.2 percent at $55.50 a tonne on Wednesday, according to the Steel Index (TSI). The spot benchmark hit $54.20 on Monday, its lowest since TSI began compiling prices in 2008. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2498 -28.00 -1.11 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 434 -3.00 -0.69 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 0 -54.34 -100.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.5 -0.10 -0.18 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.81 -0.05 -0.09 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2115 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)