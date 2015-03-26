* China steel consumption shrank 7.5 in Jan-Feb - CISA
* Iron ore not far above record low at below $56/tonne
* Rio Tinto dismisses Fortescue's call for output cap
(Adds Rio Tinto, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 26 Chinese steel futures fell
more than 1 percent on Thursday, pulling further away from a
three-week top, on worries a slowing economy would further curb
demand in the world's top consumer.
China's apparent crude steel consumption dropped 7.5 percent
in the first two months of the year with large producers
incurring losses, said Wang Liqun, vice chairman of the China
Iron and Steel Association.
Steel prices rose earlier in the week on expectations that
mill shutdowns arising from China's tighter environmental
standards would crimp supply in a glut-hit market.
"There should be some support to the market because the
supply side is under control. But it seems that overall
underlying demand is not very strong," said Helen Lau, analyst
at Argonaut Securities (Asia) Ltd in Hong Kong.
China's factory activity fell to an 11-month low in March as
new orders shrank, a private survey showed this week, suggesting
sustained weakness in the world's second-largest economy that is
forecast to grow this year at its slowest pace since 1990.
The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 1.4 percent at 2,491 yuan
($401) a tonne.
It touched a session low of 2,488 yuan, down more than 3
percent from a three-week peak on Tuesday.
Spot steel prices in China also retreated after sharp gains
earlier in the week, traders said.
In iron ore, the September contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell 2.1 percent to end at 428 yuan per
tonne, after hitting a record low of 426 yuan.
Buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes was limited amid
expectations prices could slip further in an oversupplied
market, although some traders were looking at securing material
after staying away for months.
"We are trying to purchase this week at a fixed price. We
don't have any stocks and the last time we bought was in
November," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong
province.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI was off 0.2 percent at $55.50 a tonne on
Wednesday, according to the Steel Index (TSI).
The spot benchmark hit $54.20 on Monday, its lowest since
TSI began compiling prices in late 2008.
The head of Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest
iron ore miner dismissed as "harebrained" a suggestion by
smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group that miners should
cap output of the commodity to boost prices.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0708 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2491 -35.00 -1.39
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 428 -9.00 -2.06
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 54 -0.34 -0.63
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.5 -0.10 -0.18
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.81 -0.05 -0.09
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)