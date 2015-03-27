* Rio dismisses Fortescue's call for iron ore output cap
* Piles more pressure on spot iron ore, now below $55/T
* Shanghai rebar also hits record low, but cuts losses
(Updates spot price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 27 Spot iron ore prices hit new
record lows on Friday while futures in China and Singapore slid
as much as 4 percent before paring losses, on worries that
global producers would continue to lift output in a well
supplied market.
Iron ore prices on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange hit the
daily floor set by the bourse, touching a new all-time low and
creating further downside risk for spot values that this week
fell to their lowest since records began in 2008.
The head of Rio Tinto , the world's
second-largest iron ore miner, on Thursday dismissed as
"harebrained" a suggestion by smaller rival Fortescue Metals
Group that miners should cap output of the steelmaking
material to boost prices.
"Rio Tinto's reaction definitely hit the market as it has no
intention of cutting output in order to lift prices," said Li
Wenjing, analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
"Fortescue is already standing on the edge of its breakeven
price. And most domestic mills are losing money at this level as
well."
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 1.3 percent to $54.10 a tonne on Friday, data from The
Steel Index showed. The price is the lowest since TSI began
compiling records in late 2008.
The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian
exchange fell 4 percent to its downside limit of 414
yuan ($67) a tonne, the lowest for a most-active contract,
before closing down 2.1 percent at 422 yuan.
On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore dropped 4
percent to a session low of $50.90 per tonne, before cutting
losses to trade at $52, down 1.8 percent.
Three-quarters of China's domestic iron ore capacity is
incurring losses, said Yang Jiasheng, chairman of the
Metallurgical Mines Association of China, as a sustained price
slump batters higher cost producers.
The price of iron ore has more than halved in the past 12
months amid a glut deepened by soaring output from low-cost mega
miners from Australia and Brazil squeezing smaller suppliers out
of the market.
Stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports have been stuck
at or below the 100-million tonne mark since the start of the
year and look set to drop further as falling prices drive away
buyers.
The most-active October contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell as far as 2,407 yuan a tonne, a record
low, before paring losses to end at 2,477 yuan, down 0.9
percent.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0705 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2477 -23.00 -0.92
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 422 -9.00 -2.09
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 53 -0.88 -1.63
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.8 -0.70 -1.26
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.36 -0.45 -0.81
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2114 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Maytaal Angel in
London; Editing by Joseph Radford and David Evans)