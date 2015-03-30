* Tougher environmental checks affect production * Ample supply, limited steel output dent iron ore prices SHANGHAI, March 30 Chinese rebar futures edged up on Monday after a three-session losing streak, with investors fretting that environmental checks will force many steel mills to continue curbing production. China has vowed to deepen its war on pollution, particularly in Hebei province, which surrounds the capital Beijing and is the country's largest steel producer. The move has forced many inefficient steel mills to cut output. "The environmental policy will continue weighing on the sector in the next few years, encouraging investors to take long positions, while ... iron ore demand remains under pressure," said Wang Nan, an analyst at Zheshang Futures in Hangzhou. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,464 yuan ($397) by 0254 GMT. Easing steel production and growing supplies of low-cost iron ore were pushing down prices for the raw ingredient for a fourth straight session. Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 1.2 percent at 414 yuan at 0254 GMT. Separately, Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was down 1.3 percent at $54.10 a tonne on Friday, its lowest since prices began being compiled in late 2008, according to the Steel Index. Meanwhile, China's plan to create a modern Silk Road would surpass $2.5 trillion in a decade and industries expected to benefit from the plan include mining as the route encourages exploration for minerals. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2464 +9.00 +0.37 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 414 -5.00 -1.19 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 52.34 -0.37 -0.70 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.1 -0.70 -1.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.14 -2.22 -4.01 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)