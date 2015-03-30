* Ample supply, limited steel output dent iron ore prices
* Stockpiles of imported ore climb up
* Tougher environmental checks affect production
SHANGHAI, March 30 Spot iron ore plunged more
than 2 percent on Monday to another record low and Chinese
futures hit a contract low as tepid demand from top consumers
and growing supplies put heavy pressure on the raw material.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.2 percent to $52.90 a tonne, data
from The Steel Index showed. The price is the lowest since TSI
began compiling records in late 2008.
Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed down 2.4 percent at 409 yuan
($66) a tonne. The contract hit a low of 408 yuan, the lowest
since it was launched in October 2013.
"Global miners will continue to ramp up production this
year, while demand has not improved much. Port inventories rose
further last week, meaning the buying interest remained weak,"
said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's major ports
reached 97.06 million tonnes by March 27, up 710,000 tonnes from
the previous week, according to industry consultancy Umetal.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange surrendered gains to close down 0.2
percent at 2,451 yuan.
China has vowed to deepen its war on pollution, particularly
in Hebei province, which surrounds the capital Beijing and is
the country's largest steel producer. The move has forced many
inefficient steel mills to cut output.
China will aim to cut as much as 80 million tonnes of excess
steel capacity in the next three years to tackle a massive
supply glut.
Meanwhile, China's plan to create a modern Silk Road would
surpass $2.5 trillion in a decade and industries expected to
benefit from the plan include mining as the route encourages
exploration for minerals.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0739 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2451 -4.00 -0.16
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 409 -10.00 -2.39
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 52 -0.71 -1.35
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.1 -0.70 -1.28
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.14 -2.22 -4.01
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2071 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom.
Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London.; Editing by
Joseph Radford, Anand Basu and Tom Heneghan)