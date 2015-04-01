* Asia's main steel, iron ore benchmarks extend record lows * Spot iron ore falls further to $51/T after record quarterly loss * Steel production cuts reduce iron ore appetite * China factory, services data underline economic weakness By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 1 Chinese iron ore futures dropped a sixth straight session to hit a contract low on Wednesday on persistent worries that output cuts at steel mills would eat into demand for the raw material. Sluggish steel consumption and soaring environmental costs have combined to force mills in the world's largest steel producer and consumer to curb production and keep iron ore stocks at a minimum. Spot iron ore prices are at their lowest level since a key benchmark pricing index began in 2008, ending January-March with the deepest quarterly loss ever at more than 28 percent. "Steel mills are still limiting output despite slightly improving profit, and global miners are proceeding with production expansion in the second quarter," said Xu Huimin, analyst at Huatai Great Wall Futures in Shanghai. "So I expect iron ore prices to hover at the current low level for a while." Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 2 percent at 396 yuan a tonne by the midday break. The most actively traded contract touched a session low of 393 yuan, weakest since the Dalian iron ore futures were launched in October 2013. It also dropped 15 percent in March, a record monthly fall since the launch. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI plunged 3.6 percent to $51 a tonne on Tuesday, the lowest level since compiler The Steel Index began publishing prices in October 2008. The spot price benchmark fell 19 percent in March. "Mills and traders remain sidelined as threats of environmental inspections and speculation that as much as 40 percent of steel mill capacity is pegged for closure keeps the outlook negative," ANZ Bank said in a note. Surveys of China's manufacturing and services sectors also showed persistent weakness in the world's second-biggest economy in March, adding to bets that Beijing will have to roll out more policy support to avert a sharper slowdown. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 2,394 yuan a tonne, its weakest since launch of the contract in 2009. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2410 -35.00 -1.43 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 396 -8.00 -1.98 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 50.61 -0.47 -0.92 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 51 -1.90 -3.59 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.35 -1.34 -2.54 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1974 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)