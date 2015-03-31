(Corrects date of rebar contract launch in 7th paragraph to 2009, not 2008, and clarifies low hit on Friday; corrects price in 4th paragraph) * Chinese steel mills limit buying of iron ore * Mills expect growing supplies to drive down prices further * Mills grapple with production cuts and weak sales SHANGHAI, March 31 Chinese iron ore futures tumbled more than 3 percent to a record low on Tuesday, as steel mills in the world's top consumer refrained from buying on expectations of further declines in the price of the raw material. A gush of production from global miners has prompted Chinese steel mills to maintain low inventories, while tougher environmental checks and a sluggish recovery in steel demand have also cut mill production and hit demand for iron ore. "We do not see any sign of improvement in iron ore and steel fundamentals. Mills have resisted building up stocks due to production cutbacks and weak sales, and prices are likely to fall further," said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst at China Merchant Futures in Guangzhou. The benchmark September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped to 401 yuan ($65) a tonne, the lowest since the contract was launched in October, 2013. It traded 3.4 percent lower at 402 yuan by 0306 GMT. A slowdown in the economy and a cooling property market is expected to weigh on steel demand in China. "We are worried that the environmental checks will spread to more regions and more mills will have to cut output," said an iron ore trader in coastal Shandong province. The most active rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to 2,433 yuan a tonne, not far from 2,407 yuan hit on Friday, the lowest since the bourse launched the contract in 2009. China will cut downpayment requirements for second-home buyers for the second time in six months, stepping up a fight against sliding house prices that is imperiling the world's second-biggest economy. "The easing of policy for second home buyers only suggests China's housing market is weak," Zhao added. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.2 percent to $52.90 a tonne, data from The Steel Index showed. The price is the lowest since TSI began compiling records in late 2008. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0219 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2443 -26.00 -1.05 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 403 -13.00 -3.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.9 -1.20 -2.22 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 52.69 -0.45 -0.85 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2040 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.2039 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ed Davies)