* Iron ore and rebar futures touch new record lows * Few signs for substantial pick-up in steel demand * Iron ore plunge stokes pressure for Australia rate cut * Spot iron ore drops below $50/T SHANGHAI, April 2 Chinese iron ore futures fell for a seventh session on Thursday to hit a fresh contract low amid persistent worries over growing supplies and subdued steel demand in China, the world's top consumer of both the commodities. An economic slowdown, chronic overcapacity and a state vow to tackle pollution have combined to force China's steel mills to curb production and buy less iron ore. As a result, inventories of the steelmaking raw material have piled up at China's ports, which together with continued low-cost expansion by global miners have driven down spot iron ore prices to a multi-year low under $50 a tonne this week. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI plunged 3.9 percent to $49 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since the Steel Index began compiling prices in late 2008. September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was at 381 yuan ($61) a tonne by midday break, the weakest since the launch of the contract in 2013. The drop reflects "persistent surplus concerns as BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Vale look to expand supply as China's demand weakens", CBA said in a research note on Thursday. "Falling costs have also helped push iron ore prices lower." The plunge in iron ore prices has eroded mining profits and government tax revenue for Australia, which is expected to cut interest rates as soon as next week. Tepid steel demand amid a property downturn in China and falling costs of iron ore dragged on rebar prices. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for a third session on Thursday, down 1.8 percent to 2,363 yuan by 0311 GMT. It hit a low 2,352 yuan, the lowest since the launch of the contract in 2009. "We had expected steel demand to improve from end March, but the long-awaited peak season didn't come," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2363 -43.00 -1.79 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 381 -14.00 -3.54 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 49 -2.00 -3.92 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 49.53 -1.82 -3.54 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1969 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)