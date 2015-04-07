* Lower iron ore costs and sluggish spot sales have hammered rebar * Iron ore futures however snap 8-day string of losses on Tuesday * Iron ore shipments from Port Hedland up 3 pct in March (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, April 7 Chinese rebar futures fell for the fifth consecutive session to touch a record low on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about a prolonged fall in raw material costs and sluggish spot sales in the world's top consumer. The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to a session low of 2,309 yuan ($373) a tonne, the weakest since the launch of the contract in 2009. It closed 1.8 percent lower at 2,311 yuan. "Users have refrained from restocking as they believe steel prices should fall further to reflect the previous steep losses in iron ore, while demand has remained under pressure from the cooling economy," said a steel trader in Guangzhou. Iron ore futures dropped 10 percent last week, the third straight week of losses and the biggest weekly fall since the bourse launched the contract in October 2013. Spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 14 percent last week, the biggest weekly fall since October 2011. However, Dalian iron ore futures for September delivery rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day streak of losses, as investors took long positions in anticipation of a technical rebound. The contract closed up 2.4 percent at 387 yuan, posting its best day since Jan.6. "The overall market trading pattern now is to buy iron ore and sell rebar," said Xu Huimin, an analyst with Huatai Great Wall Futures in Shanghai. But growing supplies and tepid steel demand may continue to put downward pressure on the raw material. "With government measures to bolster the economy starting to take effect in April, steel demand and production will improve, but not to a great extent, and iron ore demand will remain relatively weak," the China Iron & Steel Association said in a market report on Tuesday. The plunge in iron ore prices has forced Australia's Atlas Iron Ltd to consider the sale of assets and the restructuring of its capital base. Iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne trade in the steelmaking ingredient, rose 3.2 percent to 31.2 million tonnes in March from February as top miners continued to expand production. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2311 -42.00 -1.78 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 387 +9.00 +2.38 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 47.55 +0.80 +1.71 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 46.7 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 47.08 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day * The Steel Index 62 Pct Index and Metal Bulletin Index were not published as China was closed on Monday for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday. ($1 = 6.1907 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)