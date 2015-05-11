* Dalian iron ore off session highs * Iron ore stocks at China ports fall to lowest since Jan 2014 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 11 Shanghai steel futures edged higher on Monday after China cut interest rates for a third time in six months to shore up a slowing economy, but oversupply kept a lid on gains. The latest rate cut, announced on Sunday, was expected to curb borrowing costs and ease pressure on Chinese steelmakers with huge debt, said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong. "But it might take time to see real steel demand pick up because there's a lot of inventory to digest in the property sector," said Lau. "And there's still an oversupply of steel." The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 2,425 yuan ($391) a tonne by 0252 GMT, off a session-high of 2,434 yuan. Amid weak domestic demand, China's steel exports jumped 10.9 percent in April from the previous month. Iron ore futures also got a boost from China's latest move to spur economic activity, although prices have come off session highs. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.3 percent at 441.50 yuan a tonne, after earlier climbing as high as 447 yuan. A steep decline in stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports last week also supported prices. Iron ore inventory at 44 Chinese ports fell 4.7 million tonnes from the previous week to 92.15 million tonnes as of May 8, data from consultancy SteelHome showed. That is the lowest level since January 2014. But along with the drop in port stocks, China's iron ore imports slipped 0.4 percent to 80.21 million tonnes in April from March, and fell 3.8 percent from a year ago. A decline in exports from top iron ore supplier Australia, partly due to curtailed mining activity by Atlas Iron Ltd , may have been behind the weakness in China's imports last month, Citigroup said in a note. "Imports are likely to rebound in the coming months as these factors pass, a surge in Brazilian tonnes arrive and as the recent price rebound has reversed curtailments," Citigroup said. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.8 percent to $60.50 a tonne on Friday, according to The Steel Index, gaining nearly 8 percent last week. But prices remain 55-percent lower than last year's peak, prompting China's Baosteel Resources and its partners to delay plans to develop a long-stalled iron ore project in Australia by at least 18 months. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2425 +21.00 +0.87 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 441.5 +5.50 +1.26 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 58.32 +0.32 +0.55 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.5 +0.50 +0.83 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.4 +1.04 +1.72 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)