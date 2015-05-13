* Steel mills ramp up production * Rising supply and sluggish demand put pressure on prices * Some iron ore miners resume output, which weighs on prices SHANGHAI, May 13 Chinese rebar futures extended losses on Wednesday as steel mills increased output despite persistent weakness in demand, adding to concern about a supply glut that has pushed down the price of steel and raw material iron ore. Steel mills in the world's top producer ramped up production after iron ore prices hit a decade low below $50 at the beginning of April, but low demand is likely to keep a lid on prices and may force mills to rein in production. The most traded rebar futures for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded 0.2 percent lower at 2,399 yuan ($387) a tonne. "Steel mills continue increasing output for May and the oversupply will worsen on the lack of a strong recovery in demand," said Xia Junyan, an analyst at Everbright Futures in Shanghai. Average daily crude steel output from China's large steelmakers jumped 3.9 percent to 1.790 million tonnes from April 21-30 compared with April 11-20. It was the highest output since mid-October. However, a cooling in China's property sector, the major consumer of steel products, and a faltering economy are weighing on steel demand. Restocking by Chinese mills of the iron ore used to make steel as their production rises and the limited availability of spot cargoes have pushed up ore prices by 33 percent since a low of $46.7 a tonne was hit on April 2. That gain has encouraged some domestic miners to resume output, which will hurt prices again, said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai. The benchmark iron ore contract for September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down 0.11 percent to 439 yuan by 0237 GMT on Wednesday. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell from a 10-week high to $62.3 a tonne on Tuesday, down 0.3 percent from Monday, according to The Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2399 -4.00 -0.17 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 438.5 -1.00 -0.23 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 58.09 +0.13 +0.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.3 -0.20 -0.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.88 -0.14 -0.22 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2056 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)