* Steel mills ramp up production
* Rising supply and sluggish demand put pressure on prices
* Some iron ore miners resume output, which weighs on prices
SHANGHAI, May 13 Chinese rebar futures extended
losses on Wednesday as steel mills increased output despite
persistent weakness in demand, adding to concern about a supply
glut that has pushed down the price of steel and raw material
iron ore.
Steel mills in the world's top producer ramped up
production after iron ore prices hit a decade low below $50 at
the beginning of April, but low demand is likely to keep a lid
on prices and may force mills to rein in production.
The most traded rebar futures for October settlement on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange traded 0.2 percent lower at
2,399 yuan ($387) a tonne.
"Steel mills continue increasing output for May and the
oversupply will worsen on the lack of a strong recovery in
demand," said Xia Junyan, an analyst at Everbright Futures in
Shanghai.
Average daily crude steel output from China's large
steelmakers jumped 3.9 percent to 1.790 million tonnes from
April 21-30 compared with April 11-20. It was the highest output
since mid-October.
However, a cooling in China's property sector, the major
consumer of steel products, and a faltering economy are weighing
on steel demand.
Restocking by Chinese mills of the iron ore used to make
steel as their production rises and the limited availability of
spot cargoes have pushed up ore prices by 33 percent since a low
of $46.7 a tonne was hit on April 2.
That gain has encouraged some domestic miners to resume
output, which will hurt prices again, said Yu Yang, an analyst
with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.
The benchmark iron ore contract for September on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange edged down 0.11 percent to 439 yuan
by 0237 GMT on Wednesday.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell
from a 10-week high to $62.3 a tonne on Tuesday, down 0.3
percent from Monday, according to The Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2399 -4.00 -0.17
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 438.5 -1.00 -0.23
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 58.09 +0.13 +0.22
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.3 -0.20 -0.32
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.88 -0.14 -0.22
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2056 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Additional reporting
by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)