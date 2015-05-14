* Iron ore slumps due to slower restocking by mills * Tepid steel demand weighs on the steel-making ingredient * China's steel consumption expected to fall 6 pct this year-CISA SHANGHAI, May 14 Chinese iron ore futures fell for the third straight session on Thursday as a slowdown in restocking by steel mills in the world's top consumer put pressure on the raw material. The most traded iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange tumbled 3.3 percent to 421.5 yuan($67.98) by 0242 GMT. "Inquiries from steel mills are falling despite supply at some northern ports remaining tight, and mills still prefer to maintain low stocks," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. China's steel sector has been hit by a cooling economy and overcapacity. Tepid steel demand and growing supplies of iron ore from top miners are likely to hold ore prices down. Steel consumption in the world's top producer and consumer is expected to fall by 6 percent this year after a drop of 4 percent last year, the China Iron and Steel Association said. The most active rebar futures contract for October on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also dropped for the third consecutive day, down 1.3 percent at 2,361 yuan by 0242 GMT. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell another 0.5 percent to $62 a tonne on Wednesday, according to The Steel Index. The price has risen 33 percent since hitting a decade low of $46.7 on April 2 due to the limited availability of spot cargoes and mills' restocking over the past few weeks. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2361 -30.00 -1.25 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 421.5 -14.50 -3.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62 -0.30 -0.48 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.58 -0.30 -0.48 ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)