* Tepid steel demand continues to weigh on prices * Iron ore futures rise to catch up with spot prices (Updates close price) SHANGHAI, May 18 Chinese rebar futures fell for the fifth straight session on Monday as a cooling economy and property sector pressured demand in the world's top producer. Steel mills have ramped up production, shrugging off the slow pick-up in demand, raising concerns that the increasing supply glut could further dampen prices and force mills to rein in output. "China is expected to roll out more stimulus to bolster the economy, but the overcapacity will keep weighing on steel prices, which I think have touched the bottom but will stay at low levels," said Zhou Guangyan, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. The most-traded rebar futures contract for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had dipped 0.5 percent to 2,349 yuan ($378.61) by close. Prices have dropped 13 percent so far this year. Some steel mills have cut sale prices and increased exports in order to lower inventories and ease cash tightness, industry sources said. China's real estate investment growth continued to slow in the first four months of 2015 to the lowest since May 2009 as new construction weakened, and new home prices in 70 major cities fell for the eighth consecutive month in April from a year ago, down 6.1 percent. The benchmark September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had edged up 0.2 percent to close at 423 yuan, due to a discount of up to 50 yuan against spot prices. The continued fall in iron ore inventories at major ports over the past few weeks as mills beefed up restocking has driven up prices for the raw material by 20 percent since April. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell for the fourth straight day, down 0.3 percent to $61 a tonne on Friday, according to the Steel Index, as steel mills slowed restocking. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2349 -12.00 -0.51 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 423 +1.00 +0.24 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 55.2 -0.17 -0.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 61 -0.20 -0.33 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.31 -0.99 -1.59 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2021 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)