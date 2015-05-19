* Restocking by steel mills comes to a halt * Rising output from miners seen dampening prices (Updates to close) SHANGHAI, May 19 Chinese spot iron ore prices fell to their lowest in two weeks as restocking by steel mills in the world's top producer stalled after a recent buying spree, dragging down Dalian futures. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slumped 3.3 percent to $59 a tonne, falling for a fifth straight day and hitting its lowest since May 4, according to the Steel Index. Prices are still up 26 percent since April. The most-traded iron ore futures contract for September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange tumbled 2.1 percent to close at 417 yuan ($67.21) a tonne. Steel mills have held back buying as surging prices of the raw material ate into their margins, with expectations that the surplus could worsen after some miners both in China and Australia have resumed production. Rising iron ore exports from Australia, shrinking margins at steel mills and declining steel demand in China are likely to push iron ore prices to below $40 a tonne for the second half of this year, Citigroup said in a research note. "However, as iron ore prices have rallied, margins have deteriorated and steel production, which had rallied in April, is likely to fall back in May and June," it said. Citigroup in April forecast iron ore prices to fall to $36 a tonne in the third quarter and $38 a tonne in the final quarter. Iron ore inventories at main Chinese ports SH-TOT-IRONINV fell further by 3.8 percent from the previous week to 88.65 million tonnes on May 15, the lowest since January 2014, data from consultancy SteelHome showed. But Chinese steelmakers preferred to maintain low inventories after the massive buying over the past few weeks due to the persistent tightness in credit and a gloomy outlook for steel demand. The most-active rebar futures for October on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, down 0.8 percent to 2,342 yuan a tonne by close. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2342 -19.00 -0.80 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 417 -9.00 -2.11 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 55.45 -0.68 -1.21 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59 -2.00 -3.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 60.65 -0.66 -1.08 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin and Prateek Chatterjee)