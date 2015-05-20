(Corrects day in headline and paragraph 1 to 7th, instead of 6th) SHANGHAI, May 20 Chinese rebar futures fell for a seventh session to hit their lowest in a month on Wednesday, with demand in the world's top producer dragged down by a cooling property sector. The most-active rebar futures for October on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had dropped 1 percent to 2,323 yuan ($374.42) a tonne by 0304 GMT, after touching their lowest since April 23 at 2,318 yuan. "The weak property sector will remain a drag for steel demand, while steel mills are increasing output, pressuring prices," said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai. Subdued steel demand in China is also weighing on iron ore, though the limited availability at ports and a recent restocking by mills has driven up the raw material by 25 percent since April. "The persistent supply tightness at ports is limiting the downside for iron ore, but rising shipments in late May and June will threaten prices again," Yu added. Steel mills have largely slowed buying after replenishing inventories for the steelmaking ingredient. A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of Australian iron ore fines with 62-percent grade was sold at $54 a tonne on Wednesday, traders said, down more than $5 for similar spec from Tuesday. The most-traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped for the second consecutive session, easing 1.2 percent to 414.5 yuan a tonne by 0304 GMT. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, down 1.0 percent to $58.4 a tonne, its lowest since May 4, according to the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2323 -23.00 -0.98 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 414.5 -5.00 -1.19 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 53.3 -0.23 -0.43 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.4 -0.60 -1.02 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.53 -2.12 -3.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)